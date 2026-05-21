Veteran Pakistani actor Waseem Abbas defends Fahad Mustafa's casual outfit choice

Waseem Abbas, a veteran Pakistani actor, has come out in support of Fahad Mustafa, an actor, producer, and host, after online discussions sparked criticism over his casual outfit choice. He stated that there is nothing inappropriate about Fahad Mustafa’s attire and that such clothing is commonly worn in everyday life.

Veteran Pakistan i actor Waseem Abbas has come out in support of actor, producer, and host Fahad Mustafa after online discussions sparked criticism over his casual outfit choice .

When the host commented that the shorts appeared too short, Waseem Abbas responded, saying that there is nothing wrong with Fahad Mustafa’s attire and that such clothing is commonly worn in everyday life. Social media users shared mixed reactions in the comment sections, with some agreeing with his viewpoint while others continued debating the outfit choice





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Waseem Abbas Fahad Mustafa Outfit Choice Casual Clothes Criticism Social Media Reactions Pakistan Entertainment News

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