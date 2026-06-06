Veteran actor Iqbal Hussain sparks conversation on age-gap marriages and societal double standards

Veteran actor Iqbal Hussain has sparked conversation online after speaking out against society’s double standards when it comes to age-gap marriages, particularly those involving women. He reflected on the criticism often directed at women who marry younger men, arguing that society reacts very differently when the roles are reversed.

Veteran actor Iqbal Hussain has sparked conversation online after speaking out against society’s double standards when it comes to age-gap marriages , particularly those involving women.

During a recent conversation, Iqbal reflected on the criticism often directed at women who marry younger men, arguing that society reacts very differently when the roles are reversed. According to him, older men who marry much younger women are frequently congratulated and celebrated, while women who make the same choice often face judgment and negativity. Referring to his wife, Bushra Ansari, Iqbal said that even someone as respected and accomplished as her can feel the pressure of public criticism.

He explained that constant comments and judgments from society can create unnecessary stress, regardless of a person’s status or achievements. Iqbal questioned why personal decisions continue to be treated as public matters, saying that many people feel entitled to pass judgment on the lives of others. In his view, this tendency to constantly criticize and evaluate other people’s choices has become one of society’s biggest problems.

He further argued that women are often subjected to greater scrutiny than men, especially when it comes to marriage and relationships. According to Iqbal, society is far more accepting of age-gap marriages when the husband is older, but reacts differently when a woman marries a younger man. Iqbal said this mindset has become deeply rooted in society and continues to influence how people view relationships.

He stressed that individuals should be allowed to make their own personal choices without fear of being judged by others. Expressing concern over the growing culture of criticism, he added that people are often too quick to assume the role of judge in matters that do not directly affect them. Instead, he suggested that everyone should focus more on their own actions rather than constantly commenting on the lives of others.

His remarks have since resonated with many social media users, reigniting discussions about age-gap marriages, gender expectations and the pressure public figures often face from societal judgment





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