West Indies beat Pakistan by 25 runs in T20I tri-series match

West Indies beat Pakistan by 25 runs in the second match of the tri-nation T20I series defending their total of 199-6 at the Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin on Friday afternoon. Pakistan were restricted to 174-8 in the allotted 20 overs after thirties from Aliya Riaz, Saira Jabeen and a 14-ball 27 from Fatima Sana threatened West Indies at various occasions but weren’t enough to seal the game at the end.

West Indies beat Pakistan by 25 runs in the second match of the tri-nation T20I series defending their total of 199-6 at the Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin on Friday afternoon.

Pakistan were restricted to 174-8 in the allotted 20 overs after thirties from Aliya Riaz, Saira Jabeen and a 14-ball 27 from Fatima Sana threatened West Indies at various occasions but weren’t enough to seal the game at the end. Chinelle Henry was named player of the match for her 17-ball 33 not out at No.6 before she removed Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Zafar within the first four overs.

The Maroon shirts breezed to 61-1 in the first six overs after Hayley Matthews won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan struck thrice in a space of 18 balls from end of fifth over to 7.4-over mark as Diana Baig got Matthews, Nashra Sundhu cleaned up Deandra Dottin (17, 16b, 2x4s) and Rameen Shamim got the better of Qiana Joseph early to leave West Indies 66-3.

At this juncture, Stafanie Taylor and Jahzara Claxton bailed them out with a 30-ball 54-run stand which was broken by Nashra. Rameen backed up Nashra with another wicket in the 14th over when top-scorer Jannillea Glasgow and Henry collected 65 valuable runs to take their team to 199-6 in 20 overs.

Saira took the attack to West Indies after Pakistan were reduced to 28-3 in 3.5 overs as she struck Ashmini Munisar for four boundaries in the last over of powerplay before falling on the last ball with scorecard reading 52-4. Iram Javed shared a stand of 32 with Rameen Shamim and then 28 with Aliya Riaz to keep Pakistan in the hunt.

Rameen and Iram were both run out as Aliya and Fatima turned aggressive in a 17-ball 27-run stand with the former hitting five fours in the 16th over. With 59 needed off last 18 balls, Fatima struck two sixes and a four in a space of four balls across 18th and 19th overs but eventually fell after Pakistan required 32 off the last six.

Apart from Henry’s two for 13, Shawnisha Hector dismissed two batters, while Munisar and Claxton picked up a wicket each. Women’s T20I tri-series – Match 2 - West Indies beat Pakistan by 25 runs at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground Clontarf, Dubli





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