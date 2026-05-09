The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of widespread rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds across several parts of the country from May 11 to May 12. The weather system is expected to enter the upper regions from May 10 and bring unstable weather conditions to Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, cheetah valley. Other districts are also likely to experience rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. Met office warned about dust storms in Sindh and advised citizens to be cautious while travelling.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast er wider spread rain, thunderstorms and strong wind across numerous parts from May 11 to May 12, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Punjab including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Kasur, Gilgit-Baltistan including Murree, Kashmir, and various Balochistan districts including Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, and northern parts.

Met office also cautioned Sindh drought condition, dust storm between May 11 to 13, Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Southern Punjab and parts of Balochistan. Advised citizens stay safe locations, farmers protect crops and livestock. Pass on forecast, avoid unnecessary travel, especially tourist destination





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Meteorological Department Forecast Widespread Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Citizens Farmers Relevant Authorities Disaster Management Authority Drought Condition Pakistan Seasonal Rain

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan's Petroleum Minister Meets Saudi Ambassador to Discuss Energy CooperationPakistan's Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki to discuss upgrading Pakistan's oil refineries and expanding long-term energy cooperation with the Kingdom. Tensions in the Middle East, triggered by US-Israel strikes against Iran, have driven up fuel costs worldwide and put Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves under pressure. Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan's energy sector by granting it deferred oil payment facilities and committing $3 billion in additional financial support.

Read more »

IMF releases $1.1 billion for Pakistan, highlighting strong fiscal performance and increasing reservesThe Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a distribution of US$1.1 billion under the EFF arrangement to Pakistan, acknowledging the country's successful implementation of its economic reform program. The distribution is in addition to the regular disbursements under the EFF arrangement, which have led to a significant improvement in Pakistan's fiscal and economic stability.

Read more »

‘Real-Life Hero’: Muneeb Butt’s unexpected street gesture evokes awePakistani actor Muneeb Butt is receiving widespread praise online after a video capturing his calm and compassionate behavior during a street incident began circulating across social media.

Read more »

Pakistan Embassy in Washington marks first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq victoryPakistan Embassy Washington marked Marka-e-Haq victory anniversary with patriotic ceremony, highlighting armed forces’ role, national unity and strong diaspora participation.

Read more »

Pakistan Armed Forces Issue Strong Warning | Strong Message to Hostile Forces and Operation Surrender: Latest UpdatesRead the latest news on Pakistan Armed Forces' strong warning and message to hostile forces along with updates on Pakistan Hajj Mission and transport plan to support pilgrims from Pakistan.

Read more »

Pakistan's Defense and Diplomacy: Key Role of Field Marshal Syed Ejaz Miyan in Achieving Stability and Strength in the RegionThe leadership of Field Marshal Syed Ejaz Miyan and his strategic and courageous decisions have been crucial in the success of the 'Meherbaan' campaign, which has brought stability and strength to Pakistan in the region. The President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, acknowledged the role of the Chief of Army Staff and the Pakistan Army in the 'Meherbaan' campaign and highlighted the importance of Pakistan's defense and diplomacy in maintaining regional stability and security.

Read more »