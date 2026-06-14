Women's T20 World Cup: Australia, West Indies, Scotland Win Opener

Australia, West Indies, and Scotland won their opening matches in the Women's T20 World Cup. Australia defeated South Africa by 65 runs, West Indies beat New Zealand by seven wickets, and Scotland won against Ireland.

Australia cruised to a 65-run win against South Africa in their opening Women's T20 World Cup match on Saturday. Phoebe Litchfield 's 24-ball half-century and big-hitting innings from Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham lifted Australia to 172-8 at Old Trafford.

South Africa found themselves in trouble at 7-2 in the second over after Sune Luus and Annerie Dercksen were dismissed. Nadine de Klerk helped build some momentum alongside captain Laura Wolvaardt to reach 72 for three after 10 overs. But once Wolvaardt had holed out to Wareham at cover, South Africa's hopes faded as they were bowled out for 107 in 16.4 overs.

It was the perfect start to the tournament for Australia, who are in a tough group featuring title rivals India. Shemaine Campbelle starred as West Indies timed their run chase perfectly to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Southampton. Aaliyah Alleyne took four wickets, including top scorers Brooke Halliday and Izzy Gaze as New Zealand were held to 162-6 from their 20 overs.

Wicket-keeper Campbelle was the driving force in the West Indies' reply with a brilliant 90 not out from 62 balls, featuring seven fours and three sixes. Captain Hayley Matthews chipped in with 48 from 37 balls as the West Indies reached 163-3 with one ball to spare. Sisters Kathryn and Sarah Bryce shone as Scotland opened their campaign with a 40-run win over Ireland at Old Trafford.

The pair put on 106 for the third wicket as the Scots made 161-5 from their 20 overs. Kathryn then took 2-19, including the match-clinching wicket of Aimee Maguire, as Ireland were bowled out for 121





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Women's T20 World Cup Australia South Africa West Indies New Zealand Scotland Ireland Phoebe Litchfield Ellyse Perry Georgia Wareham Sune Luus Annerie Dercksen Nadine De Klerk Laura Wolvaardt Shemaine Campbelle Aaliyah Alleyne Hayley Matthews Kathryn Bryce Sarah Bryce Aimee Maguire

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