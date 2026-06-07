A report details the attack on a woman doctor with acid in a hospital, which can be distressing for readers. The report mentions that the woman doctor's condition was so severe that when the doctor tried to help her, she was also injured by the acid. The hospital staff and patient who helped the woman doctor were also injured in the incident.

کوئٹہ میں خاتون ڈاکٹر پر ہسپتال میں تیزاب سے حملہ: ’تکلیف اتنی شدید تھی کہ جب ڈاکٹر نے مجھے کھینچا تو تیزاب کے اثرات سے میں بھی زخمی ہوا‘انتباہ: اس رپورٹ میں ایک خاتون پر تیزاب سے ہوئے حملے سے متعلق تفصیلات موجود ہیں جو قارئین کے لیے تکلیف کا باعث بن سکتی ہیں۔ ’تیزاب سے ہوئے حملے کے فوراً بعد خاتون ڈاکٹر کی تکلیف کی شدت اتنی زیادہ تھی کہ انھوں نے مدد کے لیے زور سے مجھے اپنی جانب کھینچا، جس کے باعث تیزاب کے اثرات مجھ پر بھی پڑے اور میں زخمی ہوا۔‘عبدالرزاق خلجی وہ شخص ہیں جو سنیچر کو کوئٹہ سول ہسپتال میں تیزاب پھینکنے کے واقعے میں زخمی ہونے والی خاتون ڈاکٹر کی مدد کو سب سے پہلے پہنچے تھے اور افراتفری کے عالم میں خاتون ڈاکٹر کی مدد کرتے ہوئے وہ خود زخمی بھی ہوئے تھے.

کوئٹہ میں خاتون ڈاکٹر پر ہسپتال میں تیزاب سے حملہ: ’تکلیف اتنی شدید تھی کہ جب ڈاکٹر نے مجھے کھینچا تو تیزاب کے اثرات سے میں بھی زخمی ہوا‘انتباہ: اس رپورٹ میں ایک خاتون پر تیزاب سے ہوئے حملے سے متعلق تفصیلات موجود ہیں جو قارئین کے لیے تکلیف کا باعث بن سکتی ہیں۔ ’تیزاب سے ہوئے حملے کے فوراً بعد خاتون ڈاکٹر کی تکلیف کی شدت اتنی زیادہ تھی کہ انھوں نے مدد کے لیے زور سے مجھے اپنی جانب کھینچا، جس کے باعث تیزاب کے اثرات مجھ پر بھی پڑے اور میں زخمی ہوا۔‘عبدالرزاق خلجی وہ شخص ہیں جو سنیچر کو کوئٹہ سول ہسپتال میں تیزاب پھینکنے کے واقعے میں زخمی ہونے والی خاتون ڈاکٹر کی مدد کو سب سے پہلے پہنچے تھے اور افراتفری کے عالم میں خاتون ڈاکٹر کی مدد کرتے ہوئے وہ خود زخمی بھی ہوئے تھے





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