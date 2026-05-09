WHO Chief Assures Canary Islands Residents of Low Risk from Cruise Ship Outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general, Theodoros ''Ted'' Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has assured the people of Tenerife, Spanish Canary Islands, that the risk of a deadly hantavirus outbreak from an arriving cruise ship is low. He underscored that the ship's passengers have died and that the only hantavirus type that can transmit from person to person - the Andes virus - was confirmed among those testing positive.

The World Health Organization (WHO) director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, issued an open letter to the people of Tenerife, assuring them that the risk of a potentially deadly hantavirus outbreak from an arriving cruise ship, MV Hondius, was low.

The cruise ship had been hit with a deadly hantavirus outbreak, and three passengers had died, with others falling sick. The only hantavirus type that can transmit from person to person - the Andes virus - had been confirmed among those testing positive, sparking international concern. In response, the authorities of the Canary Islands, where Tenerife is located, decided to keep the ship offshore for screening and evacuation.

In his open letter, Ghebreyesus praised the people of Tenerife for their solidarity and thanked Spain for stepping up to receive the ship under international regulations. He also confirmed that the medical supplies were in place, and a careful, step-by-step plan for evacuation was prepared. The WHO chief insisted that the request for Spain to receive the ship was not arbitrary but required under international regulations





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