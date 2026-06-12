Wall Street ne Friday ko aage badha diya, jab ki oil prices ne hopes ki wajah se Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye ghataaya

Wall Street ne Friday ko aage badha diya jab ki SpaceX shares ne trading shuru kiya, jab ki oil prices ne hopes ki wajah se Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye ghataaya. US President Donald Trump ne Thursday ko Iran ke Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ke saath Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye signed karne ka statement diya hai.

Wall Street Wall Street ne Friday ko aage badha diya gaya hai jab ki SpaceX shares ne trading shuru kiya hai iske baad ki world ki sab se badi initial public offering, jab ki oil prices ne hopes ki wajah se Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye ghataaya.

London (AFP) - Wall Street ne Friday ko aage badha diya gaya hai jab ki SpaceX shares ne trading shuru kiya hai iske baad ki world ki sab se badi initial public offering, jab ki oil prices ne hopes ki wajah se Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye ghataaya. SpaceX ne apne share ko 555 million se zyada $135 prati share par price kiya hai iske baad ki US markets regulator ke filing me Thursday ko.

Uske baad company ne Wall Street ke sab se bade firms me apna jagah liya hai, jismein valuation $1.8 trillion ki hai, jismein Tesla, Facebook-owner Meta aur Walmart se aage hai. Heavily oversubscribed SpaceX shares ne 11 percent ki upar chalne ke baad $150 tak pahunch gaye the, jab ki ve session ke baad trading shuru kiya gaya tha.

Nasdaq, jismein SpaceX shares list kiye gaye hain, initial lower move kiya tha, lekin morning session ke dauran positive territory me aaya.

'Abhi bhi koi bhi share ko ghusne se pehle kuch bhi nahi hai,' kaha hai Kathleen Brooks, XTB trading platform ke research director. US President Donald Trump ne Thursday ko Iran ke Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ke saath Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye signed karne ka statement diya hai.

Friday ko, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ne kaha hai ki US aur Iran ne 'kabhi bhi Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye nehera hua hai', jab ki donon sides ne clashing accounts diye hain. White House ne kaha hai ki Iran ne apne nuclear program ko dismantle kiya hai aur nuclear material ko destroy kar diya hai, aur Strait of Hormuz ko open kar diya hai.

Investors ne apne mood ko buoyant kar liya hai, jab ki US aur Iran ke beech Middle East war ke ant ki agreement ke liye hopes ko revive kiya gaya hai, jisse earlier week me drop off hua tha. Dan Coatsworth, AJ Bell ke head of markets ne kaha hai, 'Whether momentum ko sustain karne ke liye positive noises ke baad resolution ka translation aane ke liye kuch solid cheezon ka wait karna hoga.

' Matt Britzman, Hargreaves Lansdown ke senior equity analyst ne kaha hai, 'Oil markets may be breathing a little easier, lekin smoother flows ke liye path back to normal tak pahunchne ke liye hum latter part of the year tak pahunch sakte hain. Even if deal is reached, getting supply back to normal karne ke liye mines in the Strait of Hormuz ko clear karne, idled production fields ko restart karne aur damaged energy infrastructure ko repair karne ke liye kuch samay lag jayega.

', 'Asia me, Japan's Nikkei ne Friday ko almost three percent up close kiya hai, jab ki Seoul's chip-heavy Kospi ne earlier gains ko back karne ke baad day ko more than four percent higher par aaya. Pakistan ne minimum wage ko 10pc se Rs40,700 tak badha diya hai, jab ki Rs18.7 trillion federal budget 2026-27 defence, debt aur economic stability par focus kiya hai





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Wall Street Spacex Oil Prices Middle East War Agreement US President Donald Trump Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

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