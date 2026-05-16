Warning: Severe weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh causing destruction

The passage warns about severe weather conditions in Uttar Pradesh affecting a span of 4 days, namely May 19 to 22. It mentions eighteen people falling ill due to extreme hot weather conditions in Bihar and Odisha. Additional information on other political news, such as the seizure of Afghan refugees, the passing of a Patidar leader, and statements from politicians accusing one another of fraud.

Storms , rain and hail forecast in parts of country from May 19 to 22 - Viral footage shows man being lifted by strong wind s in Bareilly .

Uttar Pradesh's severe weather conditions caused widespread destruction, with at least 89 dead and 50 injured in weather-related incidents. Nanhe Miyan, a labourer, suffered a fractured arm and minor injuries after being lifted by strong winds in Bareilly district. International security forces seize Afghan refugees in Central Asia. Extreme hot weather kills 18 in Bihar, Odisha.

Patidar leader, Balvinder Singh, passes away. BJP MP, Kamal Nath, alleges of fraud in surgical strikes. Piramal Chems shares surge after better-than-expected Q3 results. cases & death toll update: India reports 13,678 new cases, 471 new deaths in last 24 hours. PTI launches third wave guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination in Indi





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Uttar Pradesh Weather Challenging Severe Storms Rain Hail Damage Destructive Deaths Injuries Nanhe Miyan Bareilly Wind Emergency Violent Tornado Satellite Operation Salientusunun Controversy Afghan Refugees Central Asia Prompt Information Hot Weather Drought Exceptionally Four-Day Spacecraft Reuters EPA Hydrometeorological

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US forecasters says chances of strong El Nino growingThe US climate prediction center said Thursday that the potentially powerful El Nino weather pattern is 'likely to emerge soon' and could reach 'very strong' levels later in the year.

Read more »

UK political crisis deepens as Health Secretary Wes Streeting quitsFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

Gaza aid flotilla sets sail again after Israeli interceptionsFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

Iran, UAE clash at BRICS meeting over war allegationsFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

Toll from India's Uttar Pradesh storms, lightning rises to 111Powerful storms that swept across India's northern Uttar Pradesh state this week killed at least 111 people, government officials said, raising an earlier death toll as more districts reported casualties.

Read more »

Modi Government's Dark Acts Fueling Hate and Discrimination WorldwideThe Modi government's dark acts and the rise of hate and discrimination worldwide are causing outrage and concern. A shocking incident in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where a woman was subjected to inhuman treatment in a store, has sparked outrage and calls for action.

Read more »