Zilhaj moon sighting committee meeting, Eidul Azha prediction in Pakistan

This news article discusses the upcoming meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Karachi to determine the beginning of the Islamic month of Zilhaj. The committee is also expected to announce the date for Eidul Azha, which falls on the tenth day of Zilhaj. Pakistan's meteorological department and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) have provided predictions regarding the moon's visibility.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on May 17 in Karachi to sight the Zilhaj moon , with SUPARCO predicting Eidul Azha could fall on May 27.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been summoned for a meeting tomorrow, corresponding to 29 Ziqadah, to review moon-sighting reports from across the country. Once the crescent is sighted and confirmed, authorities will officially determine the start of Zilhaj and announce the date for Eidul Azha. According to a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, the session will be held at the Pakistan Meteorological Department office in Karachi.

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, who heads the country’s central moon-sighting committee. Alongside the central gathering, zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees are also scheduled to meet the same evening at their respective headquarters. These regional committees will assess local moon-sighting testimonies before forwarding findings for final verification. The official announcement regarding moon visibility and the start of Zilhaj will ultimately be made by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad following the review process.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s space agency has already issued an early forecast that has drawn public attention ahead of the meeting. Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, commonly known as SUPARCO, has predicted a strong possibility that the Zilhaj crescent may be visible tomorrow. If the forecast proves accurate and the moon is sighted as expected, Eidul Azha in Pakistan is likely to fall on May 27, setting the stage for one of the country’s most significant religious observances.

The final decision, however, will rest with the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing reports from across the country. [No other updates or details found in the text to support a different topic] GPU shortage likely to impact mid-year sales, sectors concerned





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